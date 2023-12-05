About The Study: In this study of 2,574 participants with obstructive sleep apnea, compared with participants with objective sleep duration of at least seven hours, those sleeping less than seven hours had higher risks of all-cause mortality independent of apnea-hypopnea index. Further studies would be needed to investigate health benefits of extending sleep length among people with obstructive sleep apnea with short sleep duration.

Authors: Shichao Wei, M.D., of Fujian Medical University in Fuzhou, China, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

