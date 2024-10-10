Newswise — Pumpkin carving is a fun fall tradition, but every year, West Virginia University occupational therapy experts say the good times end for more and more people because of hand injuries. Taking precautions, like using the right tools and carving under the correct conditions, can help keep you and your family safe.

SueAnn Woods, associate professor and director of the Master of Occupational Therapy program in the WVU School of Medicine, and B. Seth Powers, assistant professor, are available to discuss how to avoid pumpkin carving injuries and what steps to take if someone is hurt.

Quotes:

“Every year, we see more and more hand injuries from carving pumpkins. People aged 10-19 are the most frequently injured subgroup with injuries to the thumb and index finger being the most common.

“Pumpkin carving accidents are largely preventable. You can reduce your risk of an accident by using commercially available pumpkin carving kits that contain small serrated knives instead of a kitchen knife. While these kits don’t totally eliminate injuries, research indicates injuries were fewer and less severe than those caused by kitchen knives.

“If you cut your finger or hand, apply direct pressure with a clean cloth. If continuous pressure does not slow or stop the bleeding or your finger motion appears limited, an emergency room visit is recommended. While an injury may appear superficial, hand function can be severely affected if the laceration severs tendons or nerves.

“Occupational therapists help people to recover hand function following an injury like a laceration. Our job is to help people return to their prior level of function through a variety of intervention techniques including range of motion, pain management, edema management, orthotic fabrication, compensatory strategies and much more.

“Occupations that involve typing or precise hand movements will necessitate rehabilitation that involves an emphasis on fine motor control, while occupations that involve heavy lifting will require an emphasis on grip strength and sustained endurance.” — SueAnn Woods, associate professor and director, Master of Occupational Therapy program, WVU School of Medicine

“To avoid injuries while pumpkin carving, the best things to do are:

· Carve in a well-lit area that is clean and dry,

· Have young children decorate pumpkins using stickers, paint, etc.,

· Provide adult supervision to children at all times,

· Be aware of your hand position at all times,

· Always cut away from yourself with controlled movements and never use stabbing motions with the knife tip.” — B. Seth Powers, assistant professor, Master of Occupational Therapy program, WVU School of Medicine