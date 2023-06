FROM: Mark Kaufman, Mashable

Oceans / Oceanography: Hello, I'm Mashable's science editor putting together an explainer on the anomalously warm temperatures in the oceans right now, and the different factors causing this: El Nino, climate change, whatever is transpiring in the northern Atlantic, etc. Looking for expert insight to include in the piece. Best, Mark Kaufman

DEADLINE: Wed Jun 14 00:00 AM EDT 2023

CONTACT: [email protected]

RELEASE DATE: , by Newswise Expert Queries