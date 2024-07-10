Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health’s Healthy State initiative, in partnership with The American Journal of Managed Care, will host a free conference on value-based care from 3:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at The Westin New Orleans hotel in Louisiana.

Registration and program details are available here for “Healthy State: Know It, Own It, Live It: Creating a Thriving Louisiana Through Innovation in Value-Based Care.” The event is open to the public, medical professionals, health policy experts and community organizers.

Organized through AJMC’s Institute for Value-Based Medicine®, the conference will offer sessions that explain value-based care and discuss innovative programs that advance value-based care. In addition, the conference includes a review of Louisiana’s health rankings and the Healthy State strategic plan.

Value-based care empowers health care providers to focus on the quality of care and patient outcomes rather than quantity of care. The Institute for Value-Based Medicine is renowned for promoting value-based care and advancing health care practices. Past conferences have addressed food insecurity, obesity and chronic conditions, which are major challenges in Louisiana.

“Healthy State and Ochsner are committed to improving the overall health of Louisiana by focusing on health equity and population health. We have created an ambitious plan to improve the quality of life for the communities we serve,” said Eboni Price-Haywood, MD, an Ochsner physician and director of the Ochsner Xavier Institute for Health Equity and Research, who also serves as conference co-chair. “We’re excited to partner with AJMC once again to bring the series back to New Orleans and continue working together to help individuals and families throughout the state improve their lives.”

