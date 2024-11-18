Newswise — NEW ORLEANS - Ochsner Children's proudly announces the selection of Dana Bledsoe as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 18. Bledsoe's arrival continues the momentum for pediatric healthcare at Ochsner Health.

Ochsner Children's is committed to providing superior pediatric care, treating over 100,000 children from across Louisiana and the Gulf South annually. The expertise, compassion and steadfast dedication of physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and the entire pediatrics team have led to the development of leading destination programs for pediatric care, earning Ochsner Children’s the ranking of No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report for four consecutive years.

“Welcoming Dana to the Ochsner Children’s team perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver unmatched healthcare to our youngest patients,” said Vincent “Butch” Adolph, MD, chief medical officer for Ochsner Children’s. “Under Dana’s leadership, we will continue to build upon our successes, ensuring that every child receives the highest quality of care available.”

For over three decades, Bledsoe has proven her outstanding leadership abilities at various healthcare facilities nationwide. She began her career as a nurse at Children's Hospital in Denver. Over the years, she’s held pivotal roles at renowned institutions, including the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Texas Children's Hospital, and CHOC Children’s in Orange County, California. She served as the inaugural president for Ascension Sacred Heart Health System's Children's & Women's Hospital and later, as president for Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Florida. In the entrepreneurial phase of her career, she founded DBledsoe Consulting, extending her leadership skills to institutions like Kaiser Permanente, Oklahoma Children's Hospital and Arkansas Children's Hospital, among others.

"As I join the great team at Ochsner Children’s, I am full of gratitude for the opportunity to lead in a field that has long been my passion” stated Bledsoe. “Pediatrics is not just about treating young patients; it’s about nurturing their dreams, supporting their families, and creating a healthier future for them. My journey from nurse to CEO has been guided by the countless moments shared with children and their families, where every encounter strengthened my commitment to this mission. I am confident that we will continue to build a compassionate and innovative environment at Ochsner Children’s, where every child can thrive."

With Bledsoe at the helm, Ochsner Children's continues its focus on the success of its nationally ranked programs and increased access to high-quality pediatric healthcare for the Gulf South. Bledsoe’s unique approach to creative problem-solving with long-term strategy, along with her advocacy for team and physician leadership development, aligns seamlessly with the team’s mission.

“Having Dana as our new CEO is a monumental step forward for Ochsner Children’s,” said Rob Wolterman, chief executive officer, South Shore Region, Ochsner Health. “Her impressive track record and visionary approach to pediatric healthcare resonate deeply with our goals for the future. Together, we aim to set new standards in pediatric healthcare, reaffirming our commitment to improving the lives of children within our community and beyond."

