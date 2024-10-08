Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – For the fourth year running, Ochsner Children’s Hospital upholds its position as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana according to the 2024-2025 Best Children’s Hospital rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Ochsner Children’s Hospital continues to shine nationally with Top 50 rankings in three specialties: pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pediatric gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery and pediatric orthopedics. This prestigious recognition marks eight consecutive years on the ranking list, a unique achievement among Louisiana’s children's hospitals.

“At Ochsner Children’s, our unwavering commitment to prioritizing our patients and consistently enhancing our nationally recognized programs is stronger than ever,” said Vincent “Butch” Adolph, MD, chief medical officer for Ochsner Children’s. “We take pride in delivering the highest quality pediatric care to more than 100,000 children every year, extending our reach beyond Louisiana to the entire Gulf South region.”

The 18th annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the United States in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery and urology.

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 108 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children’s hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

“U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Children's Hospitals evaluation empowers parents and caregivers with a data-driven guide to help them find the best pediatric hospital to treat their child,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

The 2024-2025 rankings mark the second year Ochsner Children’s has achieved national recognition in three pediatric specialties within the same year. Pediatric cardiology and heart surgery has been ranked six years in a row, this year moving up three positions from 34 to 31. Pediatric gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery has ranked among the top 50 for the fourth time, and pediatric orthopedics has ranked nationally for the third year in a row.

“I am immensely proud of the continued excellence and dedication of our pediatrics teams that has led to this prestigious recognition by U.S. News and World Report,” said William “Billy” Lennarz, MD, system chair of pediatrics for Ochsner Children’s. “This remarkable achievement underscores our commitment to providing the highest quality of care and serves as a reflection of our team’s hard work and expertise. Nationally ranking in three specialties highlights our unwavering pursuit of excellence across multiple disciplines. These accomplishments reflect our dedication to advancing pediatric healthcare and making a meaningful impact on the lives of the children and families we serve."

Ochsner Children’s is home to over 200 physicians who specialize in more than 30 pediatric specialties and sub-specialties, offering a level of pediatric care unmatched in Louisiana. The team cares for more than 100,000 children every year, treating some of the most complex and critical conditions. Ochsner Children’s is exclusively dedicated to children and offers the only pediatric heart and liver transplant program in the state. Its principal facility is in New Orleans, with subspecialty clinics throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.

“We are incredibly honored by Ochsner Children’s Hospital’s recognition as the No.1 hospital for kids in Louisiana. It is a clear reflection of the dedication of our physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and other clinicians who provide the highest quality care to our youngest and most vulnerable patients,” said Pete November, chief executive officer, Ochsner Health.

For more information about Ochsner Children’s Hospital, please visit www.ochsner.org/pediatrics.

The full rankings for the 2024-2025 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll, regional and specialty rankings can be found at USNews.com. For more information, explore #BestChildrensHospitals on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.