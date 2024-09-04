Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La.— Ochsner Digital Medicine is announcing an added capability to its cardiometabolic solution: comprehensive weight management care.

For more than nine years, the program has helped more than 50,000 members gain control of their hypertension, Type 2 diabetes and hyperlipidemia. Now, with the addition of weight management, Digital Medicine is meeting members across the entire cardiometabolic health spectrum for more personalized care. Whether a member has one or multiple conditions, their experience is customized to them—matching them with the clinically appropriate provider, health coach, and/or dietitian based on their specific needs within the cardiometabolic spectrum, a truly member-centric approach to healthcare.

“Digital Medicine is committed to one holistic, comprehensive program to care for members across a continuum with a continued and unwavering focus on clinical excellence, ensuring the highest quality of care,” said Dan Shields, CEO for Ochsner Digital Medicine.

Digital Medicine’s approach is rooted in the latest research and clinical expertise—developed and backed by Ochsner’s Bariatric Center of Excellence under the consultation of Rachel Dauterive, MD, MPH.

Enrolled members have access to a dedicated care team of professional health coaches, registered dietitians and providers, plus digital tools and resources to build sustainable behavioral changes and lifestyle skills for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. If clinically appropriate, members will have access to weight-loss medication (GLP-1 therapy) that providers carefully prescribe and manage.

“Obesity is not solely a behavioral issue. Obesity is a chronic condition—let’s treat it that way,” said Shields.

Within Digital Medicine’s innovative new mobile app that launched last year, members will also receive additional tools and resources, including personalized weigh-in reminders and interactive missions that guide them through their health journey.

A recent survey conducted by the Obesity Action Coalition and Ro found that 44% of people with obesity would change jobs to gain coverage for treatment. Digital Medicine is excited to provide this new offering to its contracted payers and employers, Ochsner’s own employee health plan, and future partners. This ensures members receive clinically appropriate GLP-1 therapy, prescribed and managed by us, to contain costs and achieve the best outcomes for all populations.

