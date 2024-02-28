Newswise — New Orleans, LA. – Ochsner Digital Medicine has partnered with Humana Healthy Horizons to provide digital medicine services to its members. This agreement was effective February 1, 2024, with member enrollment in digital programs available immediately after.

Humana Healthy Horizons is Humana’s Medicaid plan for Louisiana, covering thousands of members throughout the state. Through this partnership, Ochsner Digital Medicine will offer Humana Healthy Horizons members who have been diagnosed with Hypertension and Type 2 diabetes remote programs designed to manage and control their conditions.

The programs use remote patient management through digital devices and personalized plans, along with medication management, lifestyle modifications, progress tracking and motivational support to help participants live healthier lives. Members are assigned a licensed clinician and receive professional health coaching to serve as an adjunct to their primary care provider.

“Our longstanding partnership with Ochsner Health demonstrates our joint commitment to increasing access to care among medically underserved Louisianians,” said Lori Dunne, President, Humana Healthy Horizons – Louisiana. “In addition to the community health centers and mobile health units we’ve developed together, this digital expansion will help improve outcomes for our members experiencing chronic conditions.”

Ochsner Health was among the earliest innovators in remote patient management and is recognized as a leader in digital medicine. Ochsner Digital Medicine programs help patients with chronic conditions like hypertension and Type 2 diabetes manage their health, leading to improved health outcomes and lower health care costs. Eighty percent of enrolled participants in Ochsner’s Digital Medicine programs achieve control of their condition within six months.

“The Ochsner Digital Medicine program successfully manages chronic conditions through our unique care team approach that allows us to management, not simply monitor, each members’ condition, which is key to driving patient outcomes.” said Denise Basow, executive vice president and chief digital officer at Ochsner Health. “Through our work with Humana Healthy Horizons, members will receive high-quality care utilizing our digital platforms and expertise. Remote patient management is critical to effectively managing chronic conditions, and this partnership is another step toward improving access and supporting our communities.”

About Ochsner Digital Medicine

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. With more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants, and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. Its cutting-edge Connected Health Digital Medicine program cares for patients beyond its walls by applying technology and data to create customized, patient-centered digital health solutions for chronic condition management. This program is a true clinical model that includes medication management by licensed clinicians. It enables members to improve their health and patient experience while reducing costs. Ochsner Digital Medicine is live in all 50 states, serving members, health plans, and employers nationally. Learn more at connectedhealth.ochsner.org.