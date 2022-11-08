Newswise — New Orleans, La. - Ochsner Eat Fit and Pelican Publishing together announce the release of Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails. This latest book from author Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and nutrition journalist, is available for purchase on November 8. In collaboration with bar expert Ethan Skaggs and executive editor Melanie Warner Spencer, with stunning photography by Hope Fruge and ample inspiration from Ochsner Eat Fit restaurant partners, Craft allows readers to explore the fast-growing world of zero-proof cocktails through elegant recipes that can be made at home. Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails features more than 50 recipes, along with guides for barware and glassware, DIY bitters and shrubs, and everything needed to create thoughtful, zero-proof cocktails.

Inside Craft:

50+ cocktail recipes inspired by talented bar staff at dozens of Eat Fit restaurant partners.

Well-balanced and sophisticated concoctions, designed to delight – and also to keep sugar in check.

A unique glimpse behind the art and science of developing elegant zero-proof cocktails.

Every home mixologist’s guide to barware, bitters, glassware, bitters, shrubs and much more.

“Gone are the days of fruity, sugary drinks traditionally know as mocktails. Through Craft, we are making a push to retire the term, which we feel fails to describe a thoughtful, elegant cocktail,” said Kimball. “Our book gives the reader a fun and exciting venture away from soda spritzers and dated mocktails, to zero proof drinks with little or no added sugar. We were inspired by the artistry of our Eat Fit partners and by the commitment of thousands of people who have participated in Alcohol Free for 40 over the years. Craft is fun, well-balanced, and sophisticated.”

“New Orleans is known for festivals, parades, crawfish boils, and parties where alcohol is customary.” said Kimball. “However, when you’re choosing not to drink alcohol, whatever the reason may be, Craft provides fresh alternatives. You can create remarkable cocktails using zero-proof distilled spirits, fresh herbs, and alternatives to sugar that will be enjoyable to even the savviest cocktail connoisseur.”

Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails is available for purchase online at www.CraftZeroProof.com and various retailers across the state. Visit the website to find a store near you.

