Newswise — New Orleans, Louisiana – Ochsner Health and NextOp, a nonprofit organization with a mission to recruit, develop and place high-performing veterans into industry careers, proudly announce a milestone achievement of successfully hiring more than 300 veterans.

In 2022, NextOp and Ochsner joined forces to simplify military hiring in the healthcare sector, aiming to bridge the gap between military service and civilian healthcare careers. The Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) was awarded to NextOp and Ochsner to aid in these efforts. From June 2023 to June 2024, Ochsner has onboarded 307 external veteran hires, greatly surpassing the initial goal of 100 veteran hires per year.

A contributing factor to this success is Ochsner’s unwavering dedication to creating long-term and sustainable solutions for securing veteran talent.

“The Talent Acquisition team utilized the grant funds to enhance its commitment to recruiting veterans by hiring a dedicated full-time senior recruiter for veterans and establishing four career pathways,” said Adriana Kriesen, vice president, talent acquisition, Ochsner Health. “This investment emphasizes our dedication to creating an inclusive work environment and actively seeking out the valuable skills and expertise that veterans bring to healthcare.”

Veterans at Ochsner have filled a wide range of roles, including in nursing, respiratory therapy, emergency department paramedics, surgical tech, patient access, security, environmental services, plant operations and more, highlighting the versatility and invaluable contributions of veterans in the healthcare sector.

Four career pathways, supported by the federal grant, have been established. These include:

Partnership Development , enhancing mentorship and career development through collaborations with veteran organizations and an Ochsner employee-led resource group, Vet Force 1, providing guidance, networking opportunities and resources.

, enhancing mentorship and career development through collaborations with veteran organizations and an Ochsner employee-led resource group, Vet Force 1, providing guidance, networking opportunities and resources. Talent Pathway Development features a dedicated web page and a focused senior recruiter to support veteran applicants.

features a dedicated web page and a focused senior recruiter to support veteran applicants. Workforce Development , utilizing programs and initiatives to support transitioning military healthcare professionals into civilian careers. Ochsner collaborates with NextOp and national military installations to gather insights and develop strategies to support veterans more effectively. As a result, Ochsner has been authorized as a SkillBridge Organization with the Department of Defense. The SkillBridge program provides unpaid internships for career exploration, ensuring veterans receive the support and training they need to transition to a successful civilian career.

, utilizing programs and initiatives to support transitioning military healthcare professionals into civilian careers. Ochsner collaborates with NextOp and national military installations to gather insights and develop strategies to support veterans more effectively. As a result, Ochsner has been authorized as a SkillBridge Organization with the Department of Defense. The SkillBridge program provides unpaid internships for career exploration, ensuring veterans receive the support and training they need to transition to a successful civilian career. Career Development, by collaborating with NextOp and utilizing the SkillBridge program to identify potential candidates and provide structured internships, mentorship and professional development, Ochsner is preparing veterans for leadership roles.

"We are proud to partner with Ochsner Health in creating sustainable career opportunities for veterans and making a positive impact on the needs of Louisiana communities. The work we do together has allowed over 300 veterans to establish themselves in the healthcare industry, showcasing the success of our collaboration and highlighting the immense value veterans bring to employers everywhere,” said Shelby Mounts, NextOp Executive Director. “With the continued resources provided by the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative and the dedication of respected organizations like Ochsner, we intend to continue growing opportunities to bridge the gap between military service and civilian careers, ensuring veterans can continue to serve their communities in meaningful ways.”

The partnership with NextOp aligns with Ochsner’s mission and uplifts communities through economic opportunities and equitable access to healthcare. With the hiring of veterans, Ochsner is addressing critical shortages in healthcare while fostering a sustainable workforce for the future.

For more information about Ochsner and career opportunities, visit https://www.ochsner.org/veterancareers

