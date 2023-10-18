Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health and Team Gleason today announced a partnership to enhance healthcare, clinical research and care, technology and equipment solutions and other resources for those living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological disorders. With this partnership, Ochsner and Team Gleason combine their expertise to bring patients a continuum of care experience that delivers evaluations, treatments, teaching and training, and innovative equipment and technology, supporting the shared mission of increasing independence and quality of life to those suffering from ALS and other neurological diseases.

The collaboration includes multiple components aimed at bringing together Ochsner’s clinical services and innovation capabilities and Team Gleason’s innovative care solutions and other support services to provide ALS patients with continued purpose and independence.

The Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab (Lab) will be built in the recently announced Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick Neuroscience Center, a destination care center for neurologic diseases. This lab is specifically designed to replicate at-home living spaces to help patients facing ALS and other neurogenerative conditions learn how to use cutting-edge equipment and technology for increased independence, mobility, communication, and safety. Speech language pathologists and occupational therapists will guide patients and their caregivers in the Lab, finding solutions and technology to meet their specific needs, as well as providing ongoing education and resources throughout their ALS journey.

The Team Gleason Foundation will relocate its office to Benson Tower, allowing the team to work alongside Ochsner Ventures, innovationOchsner (iO), and the Ochsner Connected Health teams, enhancing collaborative opportunities. The Benson Tower location, located in BioDistrict New Orleans, allows for Team Gleason to continue to expand its resources to meet the growing need for their specialized care services. Team Gleason’s new home is in the heart of the city’s BioDistrict, a hub for biomedical job growth and investments, enhancing opportunities for New Orleans to become a global center of excellence in research and healthcare specialties.

“We are incredibly proud of our collaboration with Team Gleason to provide enhanced access to healthcare, support services, technology and other resources for those facing ALS and other neurologic disorders,” said Richard Zweifler, MD, system chair of neurology, Ochsner Health. “The impact of Team Gleason on patients and their families is nothing short of amazing and we know that together we can touch more lives and continue working towards a cure.”

“Team Gleason is excited to partner with Ochsner Health as they expand their commitment and capabilities to serve those with ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases,” said David Darragh, managing director, Team Gleason Foundation. “With Ochsner we know that we will be much better positioned to accomplish our mission while retaining our independence and flexibility. Ochsner’s vision is a great fit for Team Gleason as both organizations look to accelerate services and innovative technologies that will benefit many with such severe disabilities in the Gulf South and beyond.”

Ochsner, home to Ochsner Neuroscience Institute, one of the nation’s leading neurology and neurosurgery programs, announced a transformational gift to create the Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick Neuroscience Center in late 2022. Upon completion in 2026, the Patrick Neuroscience Center will be the only freestanding major neuroscience facility of its kind between Houston and Atlanta. The center will include multi-specialty early onset dementia clinic, expand patient education and caregiver support, and include a state-of-the art neurological rehabilitation center with an integrative therapies program for brain health.

About Team Gleason

Team Gleason was founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason. Mr. Gleason, diagnosed with ALS in January 2011, made it his mission to inspire those with ALS to not simply live with the disease, but thrive, despite the devastating realities of this progressive, terminal disease. While many ALS-oriented organizations are devoted to finding a cure, Team Gleason is the only national foundation focused on the care of those with ALS. The mission is to improve life for people living with ALS, and those who care for them, by delivering innovative technology and equipment, as well as providing and empowering an improved life experience. To-date, Team Gleason has provided services to over 30,000 ALS patients. With a new diagnosis every 90 minutes, the need is great and growing. For more information about Team Gleason please visit www.teamgleason.org.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State by 2030 initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.