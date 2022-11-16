Newswise — Numerous Ochsner Health hospitals and partners across the Gulf South received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for Fall 2022. This national distinction recognized 10 Ochsner Health facilities for achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The full list of hospital ratings was released today and can be found at hospitalsafetygrade.org.

The following Ochsner Health hospitals and partners received an “A” grade from Leapfrog:

“We are proud of our clinicians and staff at Ochsner Health, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our patients,” said Robert Hart, MD, Chief Physician Executive for Ochsner Health. “These hospitals truly embody our core values of excellence, compassion, teamwork, and prioritizing patients above all. Thanks to the Leapfrog Group for this recognition.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

