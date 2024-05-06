Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has been designated a WellSpot by the Louisiana Department of Health, recognizing Ochsner’s commitment to making healthy choices easier. WellSpots are organizations or companies that have made small, sustainable changes toward improving health and wellness for their employees and community.

Well-Ahead Louisiana's WellSpot designation is the first voluntary designation program of its kind in the state, encouraging organizations and individuals to make small, healthy lifestyle changes in spaces where Louisiana residents spend most of their time. The WellSpot designation program began in 2014 and has designated WellSpots in every parish.

“With WellSpot, we are creating a culture of health and wellness at Ochsner,” says Dr. Yvens Laborde, MD, Ochsner chief community medical officer. “We find that many people want to make healthy choices, but they don’t always have those options in places like work or school. WellSpot is crucial because it encourages organizations to provide healthier choices. Even small changes in a community can add up quickly.”

Ochsner’s WellSpot designation is based on numerous benchmarks and programs benefiting employees and the wider community, including:

Ochsner Eat Fit, which provides easy-to-access, real-world education on wellness and nutrition

Serving as a statewide leader on a tobacco-free policy and smoking cessation

Comprehensive worksite wellness

Breastfeeding friendly policies

Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative

Chronic disease prevention screening

Healthy menus for cafeterias

Community-based obesity prevention

Additional benchmarks include culturally and linguistically appropriate services, diabetes self-management education, team-based care implementation and designation under the state's Gift program for improving breastfeeding rates at birthing facilities.

Ochsner also created Healthy State, a bold partnership with other healthcare organizations, businesses, churches, schools, community groups and state and local governments, with the goal of a healthier Louisiana and greater healthcare access for all residents.

For more information on the Well-Ahead and the WellSpot designation initiative and resources available, please visit www.WellAheadLA.com.

