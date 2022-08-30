Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health is calling on Louisiana residents who want to pivot their careers and help fill the critical nursing shortage in local communities. Ochsner is excited to announce tuition assistance for at least 10 applicants to Loyola University of New Orleans’ new accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing (ABSN) program for this spring. The degree program is enrolling now for the Spring 2023 academic term, with a deadline of December 1, 2022.

As a partner to Loyola’s pre-licensure Bachelor of Nursing (BSN) program, Ochsner’s commitment to Loyola’s ABSN program marks an expansion of its flagship Ochsner Scholars initiative. Ochsner Scholars encompasses tuition assistance programs for aspiring nurses, allied health workers and physicians who pledge to serve as employees at Ochsner Health following education at an accredited school.

Ochsner continues to invest in Healthy State by 2030, a collaborative plan to lift Louisiana off the bottom of health rankings, as the system is committed to growing the state’s pipeline of nursing and allied health professionals. Partnerships with universities like Loyola and Ochsner’s tuition assistance programs are critical to the collaborative, 10-year vision of transforming Louisiana into a healthier state by the year 2030. As more seasoned nurses depart local hospitals and clinics, Ochsner Nurse Scholars and similar tuition assistance programs offer tangible solutions to growing the nursing workforce in Louisiana. Ochsner and partners are also committed to helping more residents invest in their careers and financial stability.

“To reach our goals of a healthier state we must leverage the human capital of our region and invest in our communities,” said Leonardo Seoane, M.D, Chief Academic Officer, Ochsner Health. “We are proud of this deepening partnership with Loyola University, and we are excited about our ability to impact more lives by joining together to make our healthcare system and workforce opportunities better and stronger.”

The Ochsner Nurse Scholars program for Loyola is one of many investments that support a series of tuition programs for aspiring nurses. Collectively, they are projected to positively impact more than 3,000 students within the first five years.

Loyola’s ABSN is a full-time, hybrid program completed in just 17 months, with a mix of synchronous online learning and guaranteed in-person clinical placements at partner facilities. The program is ideal for recent graduates with a background in public health or biology, but it’s also accessible to graduates with a bachelor’s degree or higher from any educational background who are interested in nursing and complete the necessary prerequisites.

The new ABSN program builds on the existing pre-licensure BSN program Loyola that opened enrollment last year in partnership with Ochsner.

"What is already a critical nursing shortage is only predicted to worsen over the next few years, particularly in the southern region," said Michelle "Shelli" Collins, dean of Loyola’s College of Nursing and Health. "Loyola University New Orleans College of Nursing and Health is poised to be part of the solution. The ABSN program enables those fresh from their undergraduate degrees, as well as post-traditional students, to enter the nursing field efficiently and economically, which helps them personally, while helping to address the nursing shortage most expediently."

Healthcare workforce challenges have grown in recent years, with increasing numbers of nurses, physicians and healthcare professionals retiring or leaving the industry. The U.S. Bureau of Labor projects more than 1.1 million new nurses will be needed by 2030. Five- and 10-year projections for other roles, including physicians, medical assistance and home health aides are equally critical. The country faces a projected shortage of 3.2 healthcare workers and 124,000 physicians in the coming years.

Benefits of Loyola’s ABSN include:

Guaranteed clinical placements with Loyola’s local healthcare partners

A 1:10 or less faculty to student ratio for clinical work

A mix of synchronous online coursework and in-person clinical training

Preparation for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX)

Interested candidates are a great fit if:

They have already earned a bachelor’s (or higher) degree in a field other than nursing

They have completed the required prerequisites prior to starting the program

They’re committed to an accelerated full-time course and study schedule

They can complete clinical work in the Greater New Orleans area

How to Apply for Ochsner Scholars

In its commitment to career growth and workforce development, Ochsner is pleased to offer tuition coverage for a select number of applicants pursuing Loyola’s ABSN program.

Applicants will be asked to submit an application form, plus additional supporting documents:

Most recent unofficial academic transcript available

Résumé

A copy of your financial aid award letter from your nursing school

Letter of acceptance from your nursing school

One letter of recommendation from a former or current teacher or professor

Personal statement:

Why did you choose nursing as a profession? How does enrolling in Ochsner Scholars assist you in accomplishing your nursing career goals?​​​​​​​

Eligible applicants will receive an email from Ochsner with further application requirements and next steps.

Interested applicants can learn more about the ABSN program and its qualifications by clicking here.

Applicants can learn more and apply to the Ochsner Scholars program here.

To apply for tuition support and to learn more, visit here.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient, and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers’ new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 34,000 employees and over 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 40 hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About Loyola University New Orleans:

Loyola University New Orleans is a Catholic, Jesuit university, located in the heart of the picturesque Uptown neighborhood in New Orleans. For more than 100 years, Loyola has helped shape the lives of our students, as well as the history of our city and the world, through educating men and women in the Jesuit traditions of academic excellence and service to others. Our more than 50,000 living graduates serve as catalysts for change in their communities around the world as they exemplify the comprehensive, values-laden education they received at Loyola.