Newswise — Every year, thousands of women are impacted by some form of gynecologic cancer – cervical, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, vaginal, and vulvar. And every year, new treatment methods are discovered that make these types of cancers more and more treatable.

Dr. Chad Hamilton, gynecologic oncologist and Associate Research Director for the Ochsner Cancer Institute at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, shares information on gynecologic cancers, how each type of cancer is different, and how he is inspired by new therapies and research.

“One of the most inspiring things in my career is that early on, I had patients that I would say their disease was incurable, but I’ve been doing this long enough now that I’ve seen new drugs and new treatments come online that have not only been active in patients but have cured patients.” says Dr. Hamilton. “I’m taking care of patients day-to-day, but also playing the long game in research, where maybe in 10 to 15 years, the next physician sitting in this chair will be able to cure diseases that we never thought possible.”