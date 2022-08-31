September is World Alzheimer’s Month, an occasion to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around Alzheimer’s disease and all types of dementia.

Ochsner Health neuropsychologist John Sawyer, MD is co-director of the Ochsner Brain Health & Cognitive Disorders Program. Dr. Sawyer says that one of the most frequent questions he gets asked is, "How do I prevent or minimize my risk for cognitive decline?" Dr. Sawyer is available to answer this question and to offer comment on Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive and memory disorders.



"Dementia is probably the defining public health epidemic over the next 20 to 30 years, and it's going to impact a significant portion of the population. 40 to 50% of people over 85 already have the plaques and tangles related to Alzheimer's disease developing in their brain," says Dr. Sawyer. "And so it's going to touch everyone. What's our response going to be as a community, as a health system, as people in the world taking care of each other?"

