National Essential Medicine Shortage Awareness Day, observed on September 8, provides an opportunity to bring awareness to the ongoing essential medication shortage crisis in the United States.

Active drug shortages in the U.S. has remained above 200 for the last several years. This results in devastating disruption of access to life-saving care for both patients and providers.

Ochsner Health experts Deborah Simonson, Vice President of Pharmacy Services, and Jason Chou, Assistant Vice President of Pharmacy Services, are available to comment on this ongoing crisis and the need for awareness.

Ochsner Health Pharmacy & Wellness