Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health has earned Gold recognition level from the American Medical Association (AMA) as a Joy in Medicine™ recognized organization. The prestigious AMA distinction is granted only to organizations that meet the rigorous criteria of the Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program and demonstrate a commitment to preserving the well-being of clinical care team members through proven efforts to combat work-related stress and burnout.

“The well-being of our clinical care teams is deeply personal to me and to Ochsner,” said Nigel Girgrah, MD, chief wellness officer at Ochsner Health. “We all enlisted in the healthcare profession to be healers, clinicians, and educators. Unfortunately, the litany of tasks outside of direct patient care has resulted in more burnout than ever before. At Ochsner, we are committed to building a culture of well-being for our care teams and we are honored to be recognized by the AMA for these ongoing efforts.”

Burnout rates among the nation’s physicians and other health care professionals spiked dramatically as the COVID-19 pandemic placed acute stress on care teams and exacerbated long-standing system issues. =Work-related burnout remains an obstacle to achieving national health goals.

“Health organizations that have earned recognition from the AMA’s Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program are leading a national movement that has declared the well-being of health professionals to be an essential element for providing high-quality care to patients, families, and communities,” said AMA President Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH. “Each Joy in Medicine-recognized organization is distinguished as among the nation’s best at creating a culture of wellness that makes a difference in the lives of clinical care teams.”

"The goal of the Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program is to unite the health care community in building a nationwide culture committed to the well-being of clinical care teams by helping health organizations invest in action plans promoting professional fulfillment and meaning that clinicians find in caring for their patients,” said Christine Sinsky, MD, AMA vice president of professional satisfaction.

The Office of Professional Well-Being at Ochsner Health has developed a number of evidence-based programs that are aligned with its five strategic areas of focus: ease of practice, leadership development, promoting an organizational culture of well-being, personal and team resilience, and supporting the mental health needs of its workforce.

Since its inception in 2019, the Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program has recognized more than 100 organizations across the country. In 2023, a total of 72 health systems nationwide earned recognition with documented efforts to reduce system-level drivers of work-related burnout and demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support. Learn more about the AMA Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program at ama-assn.org/joyinmedicine

