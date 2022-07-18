Newswise — "Being recognized by the AHA for pursuing the highest quality health care reflects the hard work and commitment of our care teams and medical staff,” said Armin Schubert, MD, Vice President for Medical Affairs, Quality and Patient Safety at OMC. “At Ochsner Health, our patients are always our first priority as we continue to build on this success."

OMC was recognized for the great strides made in utilizing predictive analytics to improve care delivery and outcomes by applying machine learning to reduce hospital-acquired C. difficile (C. diff.) infections. Looking at a model using more than 250,000 hospital admissions over three years, the data proved extremely beneficial for understanding which patients were at highest risk. At OMC and other Ochsner Health (Ochsner) facilities, pharmacists and physicians work together to review patients, who are identified through machine learning, and intervene when possible. In just a two-year period, monthly hospital-acquired C. diff infections fell by 49% and costs were reduced by more than $4 million.

"We're so proud of the collaboration between our clinicians, nurses, pharmacists, and data scientists who all work together to ensure that we are using every tool at our disposal to make processes safer," said Deborah Ford, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Quality at OMC.

OMC’s use of the dyad model is another commitment to quality improvement in which unit-based medical directors and nursing unit directors work together to produce better outcomes for patients. This collaborative effort was evident in summer 2021 in the midst of a significant COVID-19 surge, and OMC had to double its intensive care beds while facing a shortage of nurses to staff them. The shared perspective and communication between units allowed over 200 medical staff members to learn nursing flows, ultimately contributing more than 10,000 hours to support nurses in keeping their patients safe.

"Thanks to the AHA committee for this honor and thank you to Ochsner Health team members for your ongoing commitment to excellence," said Bradley Goodson, Chief Executive Officer at OMC.

University Hospitals Health System, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, was named the 2022 recipient of the American Hospital Association Quest for Quality Prize. Both Ochsner and WellSpan Health in York, Pa., were honored as finalists, while NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Ill. received the Citation of Merit.

“This year’s honorees have made outstanding contributions in elevating the quality of care they provide each day to their patients and communities,” said Rick Pollack, AHA’s president and CEO. “The commitments from these organizations will inspire more hospitals and systems to lead in advancing healthcare in America.”

