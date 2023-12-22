Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Vizient Southern States, a membership alliance for not-for-profit health care providers, awarded Jason Hill, MD, MMM, clinical innovation officer, Ochsner Health, the 2023 Brilliance Award as a result of being selected to present at the 2023 Connections Summit.

This year, six Vizient Southern States’ members were selected to share their stories of success with a national audience of Vizient members. Selected abstracts showcased their organization’s projects that demonstrated a commitment to quality patient care, patient safety, expense management and performance improvement.

Dr. Hill received the Brilliance Award for his presentation, "Using Automated Text to Reduce Queries and Enhance Clinical Documentation." This project showcases how Ochsner, an innovator in digital healthcare, is testing generative AI to draft message responses from healthcare workers to patients.

“It is an honor to be selected to present our work to our healthcare peers at the Connections Summit. Sharing best practices and valuable information learned through real-life application helps our field grow and allows us to continue administering the highest quality of care to our patients,” said Dr. Hill.

For the conference’s educational content, members were selected from a total of 650 abstract submissions where they highlighted their projects in the form of peer-to-peer meetings, power huddles and panels, and poster presentations. Areas of focus included growth strategy, care delivery excellence and expense management.

“Vizient Southern States is proud to recognize its member hospitals with Brilliance Awards for improvements made throughout their organizations. We want to show our appreciation for all that they do to provide high quality care in their communities,” said Bill Senneff, president and CEO of Vizient Southern States.

