Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – Numerous Ochsner Health hospitals and partners have earned a Fall 2024 “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety.

Leapfrog assigns general hospitals across the country grades based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

Ochsner Health hospitals and partners awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade Fall 2024 include:

“At Ochsner, patients are our top priority, and their safety is paramount. The Leapfrog “A” grade directly results from the skill, dedication and compassion demonstrated by our team members, and these hospitals serve as models for our system. Their commitment to excellence and the wellbeing of our patients is exemplary,” said Robert Hart, MD, chief physician executive, Ochsner Health and president, Ochsner Clinic.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade hospital ratings program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Ochsner Health hospitals and partners,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Ochsner Health, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

To explore Ochsner Health's full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About The Leapfrog Group