Newswise — New Orleans, La. - Ochsner Health recently welcomed more than 20 healthcare executives from 10 renowned US health systems at the BD Strategic Medication Management Advisory Board event. Facilitated by BD, the two-day event occurred on April 30 and May 1 at Ochsner facilities in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Advisory Board plays a crucial role in shaping BD’s medication management strategy by providing insights into thought leadership, future trends, and innovative approaches. Participants, including healthcare leaders from pharmacy, nursing, clinical informatics, and information technology, hailed from esteemed national health systems, including:

Advocate Health Care

Ascension Health Care

Avera Health

MedStar Health

Michigan Medicine

Ochsner Health

SSM Health

University of California, Davis Health

University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center

Yale New Haven Health System

Throughout the extensive discussions, a variety of critical topics surfaced, emphasizing the importance of enhancing clinical workflows, developing and retaining a skilled workforce, advancing artificial intelligence (AI), improving medication access, and managing strategic growth. A prominent point of consensus among the advisory board was the imperative need to reinvent the medication management process with streamlined systems that support safety at every step with the expert guidance and ongoing collaboration with a partner such as BD. This overarching goal is to advance medication management systems that are safer, simpler, and smarter across the care continuum, keeping pace with the ongoing evolution and adaptation within health systems.

“During the multidisciplinary discussions with Ochsner and other healthcare organizations, it was apparent that emerging AI- and machine learning-based solutions will be welcome for the enormous opportunities for streamlining workflow, automating tedious manual processes, reducing medical errors, and improving overall quality of care,” said Dr. Joseph Smith, MD, PhD, BD Chief Scientific Officer.

The meeting concluded with an insightful tour of Ochsner Health’s Total Care Model, showcasing Ochsner’s cutting-edge Specialty Pharmacy Operations, Retail Pharmacy Expansion, and partnership with MD Anderson at Ochsner’s Benson Cancer Center.

Deborah Simonson, chief pharmacy officer, Ochsner Health remarked, "We are thrilled to have hosted such a productive and enlightening event, fostering collaboration and innovation in medication management for the betterment of patient care."

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.