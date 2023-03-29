Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA— Ochsner Health, Louisiana’s largest nonprofit, academic, multi-specialty, healthcare delivery system, has received the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

After another year of unpredictability in the workplace, Gallup found that Ochsner Health continued to put their employees’ engagement at the center of their business strategy, embedding engagement into their very culture.

“Our employees are the reason for the culture of positive engagement at Ochsner Health. From physicians and providers to clinical and non-clinical staff, Ochsner employees take pride in their work and administer care with compassion, resulting in positive outcomes and high-quality healthcare for our patients. We are honored for our organization to receive this recognition from Gallup as we work daily to foster a workplace built on integrity, compassion, inclusivity, excellence and teamwork,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Ochsner Health.

“Gallup’s 2023 GEWA winners proved that even during some of the most challenging times, strong cultures are resilient and find new ways to get work done and meet customer needs. These organizations continued to make employee engagement a central cultural priority as part of their business strategy, and they maintained record levels of employee engagement while achieving or exceeding their business goals,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing.

GEWA winners’ ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 16 times higher than the international average. Worldwide, only 21% of employees are engaged — that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace — and just 32% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Seventy-two percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

In 2022, Ochsner’s engagement reached an all-time high and was in the 86th percentile across healthcare organizations in the country.

“At Ochsner Health, we value our employees and their daily commitment to excellence as they care for our patients and community. They are the essence of our organization, making our workplace culture one of which to be proud,” said Pete November, chief executive officer, Ochsner Health. “Ochsner has significantly invested resources and programs to elevate our employee engagement and experience. This award represents Ochsner Health’s investment in a healthy workplace culture and overall employee experience.”

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

