Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – For the second consecutive year, Ochsner Health, the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Ochsner’s inclusion on this year’s list highlights the health system’s dedication to delivering excellence in inclusivity, employee empowerment and innovative culture.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognize the America’s Greatest Workplaces in the United States by conducting a large-scale employer study based on 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from more than 250,000 employees. Ochsner Health was awarded a five-star rating in the large-size company category.

“At Ochsner, we prioritize both the health of our patients and the well-being and growth of our employees who are the heart of our organization. Receiving this honor from Newsweek reaffirms our commitment to an inclusive, supportive and dynamic work environment,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president, chief people and culture officer, Ochsner Health.

Ochsner’s commitment to excellence is reflected in the organization's core values: patients first, integrity, compassion, inclusivity, excellence and teamwork. The culture is patient-centered, collaborative and driven by the mission to serve communities by providing high-quality care. To bring these values to life every day, Ochsner celebrates employee achievements, offers continuous learning opportunities, encourages open dialogue and champions diversity and inclusion.

Employees have access to competitive benefits addressing multiple facets of life, including medical, vision and dental coverage, paid parental leave, retirement plans and more. Childcare and elder care are additional benefits offered through Ochsner’s Early Learning Center and Back-Up Care in partnership with Bright Horizons. Ochsner’s support for professional success is evident through various programs offered directly to all employees, which include free courses, digital resources, career advancement opportunities and career growth exploration through the Ochsner Career Center.

“Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024,” the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, Newsweek.

Newsweek previously recognized Ochsner for its excellence in the workplace in 2024, with inclusion on the lists of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for the second consecutive year, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing.

