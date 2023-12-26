Newswise — Ochsner Health has been included in the 15th annual Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 ranking, which recognizes U.S. health systems setting the standard for supply chain excellence.

Ochsner is an integrated healthcare system operating 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South. Its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is available in all 50 states, serving members, health plans, and employers nationally.

“We are honored to be recognized for our supply chain performance and leadership by Gartner and our esteemed peers,” said Ochsner System Vice President and Chief Supply Chain & Support Services Officer Regine Villain. “I’m proud that our leadership team has prioritized the supply chain as an integrated part of strategic imperatives and a key enabler for optimal care delivery. Our patient-first philosophy and emphasis on values of excellence and teamwork truly impact every aspect of the organization, including Supply Chain and Support Services.”

The Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 ranking is determined by both quantitative measures and expert opinion. Quantitative measures show how companies have performed in the past and establish connections between financial health, patient care quality, ESG and supply chain excellence. The opinion components offer a qualitative assessment of value chain leadership and evaluate supply chain performance.

Health systems recognized as leaders in supply chain are those advancing the digital supply chain and attracting and retaining talent in supply chain. They frequently discover innovative solutions for automation and are moving beyond resiliency and toward antifragility.

“In recent years, Ochsner has developed numerous innovations and has truly taken creative risks to ensure our supply chain remains resilient. We want to proactively address the industry challenges in that space while enabling meaningful partnerships with our vendor community,” said Villain. “From launching our own PPE manufacturing facilities, to investing in data analytics and technology, to forging partnerships across industries, we’re always working to make sure our clinicians and nurses can deliver the very best care for our patients.”

Gartner clients can read more in The Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 for 2023. More detailed analysis is available in the report The Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.