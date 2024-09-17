Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Ochsner Health for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List, marking Ochsner Health's first appearance on the list. This inclusion is a testament to the organization's commitment to providing an exceptional workplace environment and its dedication to fostering a supportive and innovative work culture.

Ochsner is included in the large company category and honored as one of the best companies to work for in the country. The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 185,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the healthcare industry.

"We are proud and excited to be recognized by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work for the first time. Our culture at Ochsner is built on trust, collaboration and belonging. We are guided by our core values of patients first, integrity, compassion, inclusivity, excellence and teamwork. These values foster an environment where empathy, open communication and respect are prioritized, encouraging employees at all levels to thrive,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president, chief people and culture officer, Ochsner Health. “This recognition fuels our mission by enhancing employee pride and reinforcing our dedication to providing outstanding patient care and community service.”

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, evaluates thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

This recognition celebrates Ochsner's role as a leader in healthcare, continuously setting a benchmark for quality and employee satisfaction. More than 38,000 dedicated professionals, alongside 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians employed at Ochsner, exemplify the spirit of collaboration and innovation. In 2023, Ochsner Health served more than 1.5 million individuals spanning from every state and 65 countries. Together, Ochsner team members continue to redefine healthcare standards.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

In 2024, Ochsner Health has received a myriad of workplace honors, including America's Greatest Workplaces, America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters, America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing and for America's Great Workplaces for Parents and Families by Newsweek. Forbes honored Ochsner as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity and Ochsner was also named a Top Workplace.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of more than 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 185,000 were from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the health care industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

