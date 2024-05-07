Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health, a leader in patient care, research and education, has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. The ranking survey conducted included responses from more than 250,000 young professionals and more than 1.5 million company reviews.

Ochsner Health is committed to fostering an environment that prioritizes the mental well-being of each employee through innovative health initiatives, comprehensive support services and a culture of inclusivity.

“At Ochsner, we understand the critical importance of mental well-being not only for our patients, but also every member of our organization. Working in healthcare can be stressful. By focusing on key factors such as accessibility to mental health, proactive wellness programs and a supportive workplace culture, we are equipping our workforce with the tools and support necessary to thrive,” said Nigel Girgrah, MD, chief wellness officer, Ochsner Health. "Being named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing is a milestone that reinforces our dedication to leading by example, championing the well-being of our employees and setting a benchmark for excellence in healthcare.”

Ochsner leads the way in Louisiana as the first health system to establish a department dedicated to the wellness of its workforce. The Office of Professional Well-Being works to help Ochsner employees find resources to stay connected, reclaim joy and find balance. Understanding that the excellence of our patient care is directly linked to the wellness of our professionals and providers, the Office of Professional Well-Being offers programs and resources designed to address burnout, resiliency, workplace stress and the mental health needs of employees.

“Mental well-being is an increasingly important concern for U.S. workers—which means it's increasingly important for U.S. employers as well,” said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "To spotlight the organizations prioritizing the mental well-being of their employees, Newsweek has partnered with data researcher Plant-A for the inaugural ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being, highlighting companies making a positive difference in the mental wellness of their workers.”

Newsweek previously recognized Ochsner for its excellence in the workplace in 2024, with inclusion on the lists of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for the second consecutive year and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters.

For more information about Ochsner Health and its mental well-being initiatives visit, www.ochsner.org.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit www.ochsner.org.