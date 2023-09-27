Newswise — NEW ORLEANS– Ochsner Health was recently named one of the 2023 America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families by Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights Group. A large-scale employer study based on over 224,000 company reviews aided in selecting 800 companies and organizations nationwide for the inaugural list.

“It is an honor to be named among the greatest workplaces in the nation for parents and families. Our top priority at Ochsner is to put patients first, and we know employees are at their best when they have a healthy work-life balance directly correlating with the high-quality care offered to our patients and community, " said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president, chief human resources and administrative officer at Ochsner Health. “We strive to create a world-class workplace culture of support, growth and inclusivity through our core values, accessible programs and benefits. We are committed to each employee’s well-being, health and happiness.”

Celebrating more than 80 years of service, Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system operating 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Gulf South, employing more than 37,000 people. Ochsner offers competitive benefits and resources to address multiple facets of life, including medical, vision and dental coverage, paid parental leave, paid time off, retirement, life insurance, infertility benefits, tuition assistance, pet insurance, an employee assistance program and more. Ochsner Health employees have access to childcare and elder care through Ochsner’s Early Learning Center and Back-Up Care in partnership with Bright Horizons. Ochsner strives to provide employees with the tools needed to be the best version of themselves – personally and professionally.

“A workplace that supports parents and families is beneficial to everyone. Employees at companies with flexible working hours, parental leave, childcare support and eldercare assistance are less likely to feel overwhelmed with family responsibilities,” said Newsweek’s Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper. “Newsweek and Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2023, highlighting companies that are lauded by their employees as great places to work.”

Earlier this year, Newsweek named Ochsner Health one of America's Greatest Workplaces of 2023 and one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity of 2023. Becker’s Healthcare included Ochsner Health in their list of 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare 2023. Top Workplaces awarded the system Culture Awards for Purpose and Values and Healthcare Industry and ranked it as a 2023 Top Workplace in the United States. In New Orleans, the Times-Picayune has recognized Ochsner Health as one of the Top Workplaces for six consecutive years.

