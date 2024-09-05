Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health, the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, is included among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families in 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. A large-scale employer study based on more than 693,000 company reviews was conducted to determine the 2024 list of honorees. Ochsner received a five-star rating in the large-size company category.

“We are honored to be recognized for nurturing healthy work-life balance for our team members,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president, chief people and culture officer, Ochsner Health. “We continually look for innovative ways to support our team members through benefits and programs, ensuring each member feels valued and equipped to excel in their roles while prioritizing their families and personal lives.”

To empower employees to achieve personal and professional success, Ochsner offers unique and comprehensive benefits designed to support various aspects of life. These include medical, vision, and dental coverage, paid parental leave, paid time off, retirement plans, life insurance, infertility benefits, tuition assistance, pet insurance, and an employee assistance program. Additionally, Ochsner offers access to childcare and elder care through the Ochsner Early Learning Center and Back-Up Care in partnership with Bright Horizons.

“Our employees are the reason for our success--their commitment to excellence is the reason Ochsner Health serves as a resource for community members to receive high quality, compassionate care,” said Schiro.

“As more parents juggle raising a family with their work obligations, they want employers who offer flexibility and are supportive of work-life balance. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2024,” highlighting companies that are lauded by their employees as great places to work,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

In 2024, Ochsner Health has been honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces, America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for the second consecutive year, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing.

