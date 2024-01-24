Newswise — Amy Trainor has been named System Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Ochsner Health. She will lead the team responsible for the design, implementation and use of healthcare Information Services (IS) at the organization on a systemwide level. Ochsner operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state and 65 countries.

Trainor most recently served as Chief Applications Officer and Vice President of Clinical Systems, overseeing the implementation and maintenance of Ochsner’s electronic health record, patient experience and ancillary applications. Under Trainor’s leadership, the IS team completed a number of major projects, including Enterprise HIMSS Ambulatory Stage 7 validation, implementation of AI in-basket messaging, and improvements to nursing documentation and virtual nursing.

In her new role, Amy will oversee IS alignment with strategic initiatives and will partner closely with Ochsner digital teams to make work easier and improve access for patients. Major emphases in the year ahead include reducing inbox burden and improving documentation for physicians, APPs and nurses.

An innovative thinker who always keeps patients at the center of every decision, Trainor brings a clinical background to the field of IS. Trainor started her career in healthcare as a Registered Nurse. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Louisiana State University and a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from LSU-Shreveport. She joined Ochsner in 2011 after working for Cerner, implementing an EHR at a local community hospital and hospital clinics.

About Ochsner Health

