Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health has named Jim Molloy as the organization’s next Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. A leader at Citi bringing decades of extensive experience in healthcare finance, Molloy will oversee the organization’s accounting, financial planning and analysis, reimbursement and revenue cycle functions, as well as managed care contracting and treasury. He will also play a pivotal role in the continued development and execution of Ochsner’s strategy as the health system builds on its clinical excellence and spirit of innovation to evolve the future of healthcare delivery.

In his current role as the Managing Director and Head of Municipal Banking at Citi, Molloy has been a key advisor to Ochsner for several years and has spent more than 16 years overseeing banking for all municipal-related activity, including public finance, healthcare, higher education and public-private partnerships.

“I’ve had the great fortune to work with Ochsner Health for more than 20 years in various strategic and financial advisory roles and have always been awed by their dedication to providing high-quality care to millions of patients and families. I look forward to being able to dedicate all of my future efforts to help Ochsner further expand its impact on the communities it serves and am honored to have the opportunity to join such an amazing team of clinicians and employees,” said Molloy.

Molloy brings 30+ years of healthcare experience, working with some of the largest health systems in the country. He has expertise in capital structure and strategic planning and has led the promotion of transparency and communication between non-profit health systems and the investor community. Prior to joining Citi, Molloy worked in senior positions in the consulting division of a Big 6 accounting firm and a rating agency.

Molloy will join Ochsner in July 2023 and work side-by-side with Ochsner’s current CFO, Scott Posecai, who will retire as CFO in December 2023, following a 36-year career with Ochsner. Through a variety of financial and leadership roles, Posecai has been instrumental in Ochsner’s ability to serve more patients across the Gulf South region. The leaders will work together through the end of the year to ensure a seamless transition.

“We are so excited to welcome Jim to the Ochsner family. He is the right person to lead Ochsner Health from a financial perspective as we work to transform healthcare for the communities we serve. We are confident our organization will benefit from his talents, expertise and passion for our mission,” said Ochsner Health Chief Executive Officer Pete November. “We also want to express our profound gratitude for Scott Posecai’s decades of leadership at Ochsner as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, in addition to his impactful work to advance Ochsner’s value-based care initiatives through insurance product development, risk-based contract performance, Ochsner Health Network support and the recent start-up of the Ochsner Health Plan.”

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State by 2030 initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.