Newswise — NEW ORLEANS and WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 13, 2023 – Ochsner Health and Novant Health, two leading health systems, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to enter a collaborative partnership, focused on expanding access to care across the southeastern United States for the 65+ population to better meet their healthcare needs. This unique approach to care delivery aims to meet the needs of adults 65 and over and provide benefits beyond medical care, including social support and wellness resources to care for the whole person.

The partners plan to build 65 Plus clinics throughout the Southeast, giving older adult patients access to extended visits with their primary care physician and a multidisciplinary team to design a customized care plan to meet individual needs. Each clinic will have several service offerings to encourage patients to live active, healthier lives well into their senior years. Beyond medical needs, 65 Plus clinics will offer a community environment with regular social events, fitness centers, health coaching and more.

“At Novant Health, we are focused on developing new and innovative care models that are tailored to our patients so they can thrive,” said Carl S. Armato, President and CEO, Novant Health. “We are excited to partner with Ochsner Health. Together, we will increase access to comprehensive care for this growing population of patients who often have unique and complex healthcare needs.”

The U.S. has seen a consistent increase in the 65+ population for decades. Studies have shown that 17% of the population, or more than 1 in every 6 people, were over the age of 65 in 2020, and this number is projected to increase substantially by the year 2040, when this age group is estimated to reach 22% of the population. This rapid increase presents new challenges and opportunities for health systems and health payors alike.

In May 2022, Ochsner Health opened its first 65 Plus location in Covington, Louisiana, and currently operates 65 Plus clinics in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Pensacola, Florida. The Pensacola location will become the first 65 Plus location of the joint venture and will be co-branded over time to reflect the partnership. Ochsner will continue to fully own and build 65 Plus locations in New Orleans and across Louisiana, and the partners will work together to identify additional locations across the Southeast.

“Since our first 65 Plus location opened in 2022, we have seen excellent patient experience and patient outcomes due to the strength of our innovative model,” said Pete November, CEO, Ochsner Health. “This relationship with Novant Health will expand our ability to provide expert care and allow us to scale our existing expertise to help more patients across the Southeast for years to come. Our partnership represents a new way for health systems to work together to transform healthcare delivery and achieve better outcomes for the communities we serve.”

Ochsner Health and Novant Health are like-minded organizations that share a strong dedication to improving the health of communities by providing high-quality, innovative care and improving health affordability. The two health systems will continue to provide exceptional care in their respective communities; this partnership will utilize the strengths of both organizations to transform healthcare delivery and expand access to care in more communities across the Southeast.

Novant Health, a not-for-profit integrated health system based in Winston-Salem, N.C., serves communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. With 16 medical centers, and more than 1,900 physicians in over 800 locations, Novant Health is committed to delivering a remarkable healthcare experience for patients and families. The Novant Health team of more than 36,000 team members and physician partners live by a mission to improve the health of communities, one person at a time.

Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit integrated health system which operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Gulf South. Ochsner Health has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.4 million people in 2022 and has a mission to serve, heal, lead, educate and innovate.

As the partnership between Ochsner Health and Novant Health grows, the organizations aspire toward collaboration on additional initiatives within their partnership and potentially expanding to partner with other health care systems. The U.S. healthcare industry continues to face significant challenges, which necessitates the adoption of new models of care and innovative technologies, such as digital health, and future-focused co-investments in healthcare solutions. Together, Ochsner Health and Novant Health are committed to meeting the healthcare needs of the communities they serve.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State by 2030 initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,900 physicians and over 36,000 team members who provide care at more than 800 locations, including 16 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2022, Novant Health provided more than $1.5 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.

For more information, visit NovantHealth.org. Follow Novant Health on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.