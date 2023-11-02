Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tena Barnes Carraher, DAISY Foundation cofounder and board member, was in New Orleans to award ten Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans nurses with the DAISY Award during an award ceremony hosted by Ochsner Health on October 18.

The prestigious DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses celebrates nurses internationally for their dedication, excellence in clinical care and compassion. Carraher and her family created the award to honor the legacy of her husband, Patrick Barnes, after his passing in 1999. It was the first program of its kind to give patients, families, and co-workers a way to express their gratitude to nurses for providing compassionate care to patients and their families. Licensed registered nurses, nursing faculty and nursing students are eligible for nomination. After submissions are blinded, honorees and award recipients are selected based on criteria established by their healthcare organization.

“To host a DAISY Ceremony for our Ochsner Health nurses with a DAISY Foundation board member in attendance is a prestigious honor and testament to the care our nurses provide daily. Our nurses go above and beyond to care for our patients when they are at their most vulnerable, providing an unmatched level of comfort and compassion. It is a privilege to work alongside each of our clinicians,” said Tiffany Murdock, system vice president, chief nursing officer, Ochsner Health.

DAISY Awards were presented to the following Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans nurses:

Larrie Arceneaux, RN, post operative surgical services (POSS)

Meg E Darre, RN, ear, nose, & throat (ENT) clinic

Nicole Fajardo, RN, day of surgery center (DOSC)

Corey Gilpin, RN, transplant stepdown unit (TSU)

Renee Guido, RN, medical intensive care unit (MICU)

Danielle LaCour, RN, pediatric intensive care unit (PICU)

Caitlin Miller, RN, surgical intensive care unit (SICU)

Bhakti Patel, RN, cardiac stepdown unit (CSU)

Daniel Schulingkamp III, RN, day of surgery center (DOSC)

Amy Vanzo, RN, day of surgery center (DOSC)

Recipients of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses have demonstrated that they have made a difference in the life of a patient, family or colleague that has made a lasting impression. Honorees receive recognition and access to a lifetime of DAISY benefits designed for career advancement, including reduced tuition for continuing education, professional engagement and well-being benefits. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans hosts quarterly DAISY award ceremonies. For more information about The DAISY Foundation visit www.daisyfoundation.org/about-us.

