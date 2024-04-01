NEW ORLEANS, La – Ten Ochsner Health nurses have been named to Louisiana State Nursing Association’s (LSNA) inaugural “40 under 40” list. This award recognizes future leaders of nursing in Louisiana.

LSNA selected 40 outstanding nurse leaders 40 years of age and under who exemplify dedication to the nursing profession and demonstrate the qualities of a good leader.

"Nurses provide an indispensable role in delivering high quality healthcare to our communities. This recognition is well-deserved and a testament to each nurse’s commitment to excellence in administering compassionate care to their patients. At Ochsner, we applaud this achievement and extend a heartfelt congratulations to each honoree as their contributions to the medical field are shaping a healthier future,” said Tiffany Murdock, senior vice president, chief nursing officer, Ochsner Health.

The following Ochsner Health nurses have been included on the 40 under 40 list for 2024:

Alicia Augustine Bates, PhD, NP-C, CDCES, CNE, Ochsner Health Center – Denham Springs

Allison Beard, BSN, RN, Ochsner School Nursing

Brittany Hyatt, BSN, RN, CPN , Charles Parish Hospital

Charles Parish Hospital Christina Grishman, MSN, RN Ochsner Health

Kacey Christopher Wuertz, DNP, APRN, AGACNP-BC, CCRN, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

Kayla Rogers, BSN, RN, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Mimi Gray, MSN, RN, CPN , Ochsner School Nursing

Ochsner School Nursing Mohammed Rayyan, BSN, RN, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

Rachael Sood, BSN, MSN, RN, ANP-C, Ochsner Health Center - Metairie

Crystal B. Risinger, BSN, RN, Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus

Preceding Nurses Week, the LSNA 40 under 40 Awards Ceremony will be held May 3 at Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner.

