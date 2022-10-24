Newswise — U.S. families are still grappling with the impacts of a nationwide baby formula shortage that began almost one year ago, according to new data from the Census Bureau, with roughly one-third of those surveyed reporting they had trouble obtaining it last month.

Dr. Elizabeth Sack, a board-certified pediatrician at Ochsner Health with a certificate in Advanced Lactation Studies, can discuss what families need to know amid this ongoing shortage, including where to go if they can’t find formula, what to know before for switching formulas, and other best practices for keeping infants healthy during this time.

 

 

