Newswise — New Orleans, La.- Ochsner Health is proud to recognize two recent professional accomplishments of Dr. Gerald “Gerry” Cvitanovich, chief strategy officer of Ochsner Urgent Care and Occupational Health. In April, Dr. Cvitanovich was named President-Elect of the national Urgent Care Association (UCA). Also, in June he was honored as the 2024 LSU Medical Alumni Association Alumnus of the Year. A stalwart in the medical community for more than three decades, Dr. Cvitanovich has impacted countless lives across the region, solidifying his commitment to excellence in the medical field.

"I am truly grateful and humbled by the recognition from my peers on a national level through the UCA and locally from the LSU Medical Alumni Association,” shared Dr. Cvitanovich. “My medical path has been driven by a deep commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and shaping the urgent care landscape. I am excited to carry forward this mission in collaboration with outstanding colleagues to push the boundaries of urgent care."

Dr. Cvitanovich has held many roles in the medical community throughout his career and has been involved in urgent care since 2002. He has been a member of UCA since 2005 and has served as Treasurer on the UCA Board of Directors since 2022. Recently, he was named President-Elect and will begin a one-year term as President in May 2025. In this role, Dr. Cvitanovich aims to continue to advocate for recognition of the important role urgent care plays in the healthcare ecosystem.

Each year, the LSU Medical Alumni Association Board of Directors Steering Committee selects an Alumnus/Alumna of the Year that epitomizes the best that the LSU School of Medicine has to offer. Nominations are submitted throughout the year by fellow alumni, based on the candidates' explementary performance in three key areas: bettering the LSU School of Medicine, improving the profession, and participating in other important civic activities. Dr. Cvitanovich began his academic journey in 1982 at Tulane University, leading to his medical education at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. After completing his Doctor of Medicine degree, he became board-certified in Family Practice.

Dr. Cvitanovich joined Ochsner Health in 2017 with the acquisition of MHM Urgent Care, which was founded by Dr. Cvitanovich and his partners in 2004. He and his partners successfully grew MHM to 16 locations in seven parishes across Southeast Louisiana before being acquired by Ochsner. In Dr. Cvitanovich’s role as chief strategy officer of Ochsner Health Urgent Care and Occupational Health, he is responsible for strategic development of the urgent care footprint through acquisitions, affiliations and special projects.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Cvitanovich for these well-deserved recognitions," said Pete November, CEO of Ochsner Health. "His dedication to patient care, his innovative spirit, and his contributions to our community exemplify the core values of Ochsner Health. We know he will continue to make a significant impact on urgent care and the medical community for years to come."

In addition to his role at Ochsner Health, Dr. Cvitanovich has been the elected Coroner of Jefferson Parish since March 2012 and is currently president of the Louisiana State Coroners Association.

