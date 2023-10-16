Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. - Ochsner Health was named among the “Best Hospitals According to Patients & Health Care Providers” by WebMD, an online publication for health news and information.

The 2023 WebMD Choice Awards recognized a select group of 167 health systems with Elite Choice Awards, WebMD Patient Choice Awards, and Medscape Physician Choice Awards. Results were gathered via a survey of a national audience encompassing thousands of patients and healthcare clinicians to determine which hospitals they believe deliver the best quality and treatments. The awards program identifies the “best in class” health systems in a local region from a consumer perspective across five specialties: Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Neurology and Gastroenterology. In addition, the award program identifies healthcare providers' perspectives on which hospitals or health systems they consider best for care in their area.

The WebMD Patient Choice Awards and Medscape Physician Choice Awards recognize hospitals and health systems within the top 30% of patient and provider preferences in a local market, while WebMD Elite awards are given to top health systems that are preferred by patients and physicians two to one over competitors for a specific specialty in their local market. Ochsner met these criteria for all categories:

Oncology – Elite Choice

– Elite Choice Cardiology – Elite Choice

– Elite Choice Orthopedics – Elite Choice

– Elite Choice Neurology – Elite Choice

– Elite Choice Gastroenterology – Elite Choice

“We are honored to be the only health system in Louisiana and one of 26 hospitals across the nation to be named the Elite Choice in all five specialties in the 2023-24 WebMD Choice Awards,” said Robert Hart, MD, chief physician executive, Ochsner Health and president, Ochsner Clinic. “These awards reflect the voices of patients and physicians, echoing our top priority of putting patients first in everything we do at Ochsner. We are committed to continuing to provide high quality care to the Gulf South region.”

The WebMD Choice Awards launched in 2021 and aim to provide a voice for patients and providers within local markets. For more information on the WebMD Choice Awards, visit WebMD Choice Awards Overview & Methodology.

