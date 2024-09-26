Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has been awarded the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence from the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society. This award recognizes healthcare organizations that demonstrate globally innovative, thoughtful applications of information and technology to drive and redefine evidence-based best practices so that others can learn, adapt and improve population health and patient outcomes.

This prestigious validation recognizes the innovative use of technology to drive better patient care across all 46 hospitals and 390 clinics within the Ochsner system throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region.



Ochsner earned the honor on the merit of evidence-based case studies demonstrating the use of digital health tools to drive improvements in chronic disease management and improve patient safety. Among the highlights:

Ochsner Digital Medicine – Ochsner’s digital medicine program has significantly improved care outcomes for their patient population. In a footprint that features significant social determinants of health challenges, over 70% of enrolled members have achieved hypertension and hemoglobin A1C control after one year, compared to the National Committee for Quality Assurance national average of just under 55% in 2023.

Sepsis response - Leveraging a collaborative care model supported by a sepsis predictive model and virtual nursing support, Ochsner reduced the risk adjusted mortality of sepsis patients by nearly 20%. That translates to 112 lives over the course of one year.

“Ochsner Health's award from HIMSS Davies for excellence in sepsis and digital medicine underscores our commitment to pioneering healthcare innovation,” said Amy Trainor, chief information officer for Ochsner Health. “This recognition not only highlights our advanced digital solutions but also reflects our unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes through technology. In an era where timely and precise intervention can make all the difference, our advancements in digital medicine and sepsis set a new standard for care delivery and of course, always keeping the patient at the forefront of all we do.”

The Davies Awards program promotes HIMSS’s vision and mission by recognizing and showcasing use cases, model practices and lessons learned on how to improve health and wellness through the power of information and technology. Showcasing healthcare delivery systems, physician practices, community health organizations, long term and post-acute care sites, and public health organizations, the HIMSS Davies Award shares evidence-based case studies that are driving the reform of the global healthcare ecosystem through the power of information and technology.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.