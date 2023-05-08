Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La.— Ochsner Health is pleased to announce that radiologist Edward Bluth, MD, FACR, has been awarded the 2023 Gold Medal of the American College of Radiology (ACR). Dr. Bluth received this prominent recognition May 7, during the ACR 2023 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

The ACR Gold Medal is awarded by the Board of Chancellors to an individual for distinguished and extraordinary service to the ACR or to the discipline of radiology. Dr. Bluth was one of only three recipients to receive the award this year and is only the second person from Louisiana to receive it. In the 100-year history of the ACR, just over 200 people have been such awarded. In 1981, Seymour Ochsner, MD, who practiced in Ochsner’s Department of Radiation Oncology and served as Chairman of Radiology, was the first Louisianan to receive the honor.

Dr. Bluth is responsible for several advances in ultrasound, including developing the first internationally adopted criteria to grade carotid artery stenosis, the use of diagnostic ultrasound to identify abnormalities of the stomach, small bowel and colon including appendicitis, and numerous criteria used to identify solid organ transplant abnormalities of the liver, pancreas, and kidneys.

“I feel very privileged to be so immensely recognized by my peers in what I consider the most prestigious and important organization in radiology,” said Dr. Bluth. “This is an amazing cap on the wonderful career in radiology I have had. I am grateful to my teachers, colleagues across the country and my associates at Ochsner—a workplace I am proud to call my own for the past 46 years. I take great pride in the academic and professional achievements I have earned over the years and they would not have been possible without the love and support of my wife, Elissa, our three children and nine grandchildren. This award makes me very proud because it suggests that I am not just an observer, but part of the history of radiology.”

Dr. Bluth began his career at Ochsner in 1977 and served as the Chair of the Radiology Department between 1999-2006. He is currently Chair Emeritus. He has served as a member of the Board of Management, Board of Governors and Board of Directors for the Ochsner Clinic and Foundation. He is currently a professor in the School of Medicine at The University of Queensland Ochsner Clinical School. An active member of numerous medical societies, he has served in various leadership roles with the ACR, National Forum for Quality Improvement in Healthcare, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, House of Delegates of the American Medical Association, New Orleans Radiology Society, New Orleans Ultrasound Association and Radiologic Society of Louisiana. Dr. Bluth is an active researcher and has published over 250 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. He has authored 12 textbooks and serves on several editorial boards.

Founded in 1923, the ACR is at the forefront of radiology evolution, representing more than 41,000 diagnostic and interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists. To learn more about the ACR, visit www.acr.org.

Ochsner’s radiology and department offers a comprehensive range of imaging services, including preventive and diagnostic imaging for patients of all ages, including MRI, bone density scan, pediatric radiology, chest, musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal imaging, mammography, and other cancer services. To learn more about Ochsner Radiology, please visit www.ochsner.org/radiology.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State by 2030 initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 38,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 48 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.