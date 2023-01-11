Newswise — New Orleans, LA – Ochsner Health is proud to announce that Dr. David Houghton, System Chair for Telemedicine and Chief of Movement and Memory Disorders, has been invited to join The American Medical Association’s (AMA) Digital Medicine Payment Advisory Group.

The Digital Medicine Payment Advisory Group (DMPAG) focuses on creating solutions to barriers to digital medicine adoption and advocating for insurance coverage and payment solutions to help ensure the latest care platforms are available to all. This group was founded by the AMA in 2016 and has had a significant impact on the adoption of digital medicine technologies with improved payment practices for these treatment modalities.

“Digital medicine, through platforms such as telehealth and wearable technologies, has really expanded since early 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Houghton said. “We continue to see increased adoption of these technologies, and we expect this growth to continue in the years to come. Now, we must also focus on reimbursement challenges experienced by physicians and health systems. I’m excited to join this group to work toward solutions that will continue to grow digital medicine in the future.”

Dr. Houghton will join the DMPAG in the coming months and will participate in virtual and in-person meetings throughout the year.

