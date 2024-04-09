Newswise — New Orleans, LA – Ochsner Health is proud to bring an advancement in the treatment of heart rhythm disorders to the New Orleans and Gulf South region utilizing a new cardiac ablation procedure, the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation System. The innovative procedure was performed at the John Ochsner Heart & Vascular Institute, a frontrunner in cardiology that continues to set the standard for cardiovascular care through its commitment to pioneering breakthrough therapies.

With the estimated number of individuals affected by atrial fibrillation predicted to rise to 12.1 million in the United States by 2030 according to the CDC, the introduction of this new treatment option signals a pivotal shift in managing a condition that can lead to debilitating strokes and heart failure. Known as the most prevalent type of erratic heartbeat, atrial fibrillation accounts for more than 400,000 hospitalizations and contributes to over 150,000 deaths annually nationwide.

The new cardiac ablation therapy offers patients a novel therapeutic approach that prioritizes safety and efficacy. This technological breakthrough promises to redefine standard cardiac ablation treatments, ushering in an era of enhanced patient outcomes with fewer complications.

“We are proud to have performed the first cardiac ablation procedure in the New Orleans and Gulf South region using the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation System,” said Dr. Michael Bernard, interim section head of Electrophysiology & Arrhythmia, Ochsner Health. “The incidence of atrial fibrillation is on the rise, and such safe, effective and efficient therapies allow physicians to treat more patients, reduce complications, and benefit overall public health.”

Ochsner Health's Electrophysiology Lab, leading with innovative technology, strengthens the organization’s reputation for progress in cardiac care. With the largest electrophysiology lab and a diverse team of experts, Ochsner Health provides exceptional care for individuals with atrial fibrillation and heart rhythm disorders. Patients and families can find comfort in knowing that unparalleled cardiac care is within reach, delivered by a multi-disciplinary team of expert healthcare professionals.

"Innovation in healthcare is not just about introducing new treatments; it's about transforming lives,” said Dr. Sammy Khatib, chair, Department of Cardiology, Ochsner Health. “By bringing cutting-edge therapies to Ochsner Health, not only are we advancing medical science but also offering hope and improved outcomes to patients facing heart rhythm disorders. This commitment to innovation sets a new standard for cardiovascular care and underscores our dedication to revolutionizing healthcare delivery in the region."

For more information about Electrophysiology and Heart Rhythm Disorders and treatment at Ochsner Health, visit www.ochsner.org/services/electrophysiology-and-heart-rhythm-disorders.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.