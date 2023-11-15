Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Hospital for Children today announces a new chapter in training for the next generation of pediatricians. Beginning in July 2024, pediatric interns will begin ACGME-accredited residency training at Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans, with newborn nursery and neonatology rotations at Ochsner Baptist.

Building upon Ochsner Health’s long legacy of residency training, this newly ACGME-accredited pediatrics residency program will expand existing Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs. Currently, Ochsner sponsors 33 residency and fellowships, and trains approximately 330 physicians across multiple core and sub-specialty services each year. With this pediatrics residency program, Ochsner Hospital for Children will train pediatricians in an integrated healthcare system which provides the highest quality patient and family-focused care.

Dr. William Lennarz, system chair of Pediatrics, Ochsner Hospital for Children said, “To meet the growing needs of our pediatric patients and to address the increasing shortage of pediatricians, we are excited to expand and advance our pediatrics residency program in the coming years. For decades, Ochsner Hospital for Children has provided high-quality care to thousands of kids in our region. This pediatrics residency program will allow us to train more exceptional physicians and care for more children locally and nationally.”

“Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named the #1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years,” said Dr. Vincent Adolph, chief medical officer, Ochsner Hospital for Children. “Our nationally recognized teams provide expert pediatric care for thousands of children every year. Ochsner Hospital for Children is committed to building the future of children’s care by training the next generation of pediatricians.”

The U.S. continues to see growing national physician shortages, including in the field of primary care and subspeciality pediatrics. A recent report from National Academies on the pediatric subspeciality physician workforce addresses education and training downfalls that are contributing to this trend. Ochsner’s pediatrics residency program has been designed to address this by using an apprenticeship model of training, allowing residents to grow in areas of their interest.

Applications for the inaugural 2024 intern class have been received from 566 potential participants. Between November 2023 and January 2024, 150 interviews will be conducted for 10 intern positions available in year one. Pediatrics residency is a three-year training program, which means Ochsner will have a 30-resident program once at full complement.

Dr. John Carlson, program director, Pediatrics Residency, Ochsner Hospital for Children said, “We are committed to training exceptional pediatricians and specialists through an innovative program that allows residents to care for patients with complex health needs and those with common health concerns. Our approach to training will be truly innovative, ensuring comprehensive exposure to self-selected clinical material and specialized skills along with mentorship in the trainee’s chosen area of study.”

Ochsner Hospital for Children offers the only pediatric heart and liver transplant program in the state. More than 200 physicians who specialize in 30+ pediatric specialties and sub-specialties care for over 76,000 children every year. Its flagship facility is in New Orleans, with subspecialty clinics across Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about Ochsner Hospital for Children, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/services/pediatrics.

To learn more about the Pediatrics Residency Program at Ochsner, please visit https://education.ochsner.org/gme/training-programs/pediatrics-residency.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.