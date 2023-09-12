Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center at The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center in New Orleans is proud to be the first institution in Louisiana to use CAR T cell therapy in adults, the revolutionary treatment for certain types of blood cancers.

A New Orleans adult patient received CAR T cell therapy in June, with a complete response and no evidence of cancer in late July, putting them in full remission. The patient is being treated under the guidance of Clark Alsfeld, MD, hematologist/oncologist and cellular therapy specialist at Ochsner MD Anderson.

CAR T cell therapy, also known as Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell therapy, is an innovative, personalized form of immunotherapy treatment that harnesses the patient's immune system to target and destroy cancer cells.

How does CAR T cell therapy work?

The patient's own T cells, a type of white blood cell, are extracted from their blood. These T cells are then genetically modified in a laboratory to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface.

These CARs are designed to recognize specific proteins, known as antigens, that are present on the surface of cancer cells. Once the T cells are modified and expanded in number, they are infused back into the patient's bloodstream. The engineered CAR T cells then seek out and bind to the cancer cells, leading to their destruction.

CAR T cell therapy is particularly effective against certain types of blood cancers, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), certain types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Patient eligibility depends on the type of cancer and prior treatment—some must have already gone through multiple unsuccessful standard treatments. However, recent studies have even shown a benefit for CAR T cell therapy in certain patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma after one line of therapy. Given this success, clinical trials at Ochsner MD Anderson and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston are evaluating CAR T cell therapy as first-line treatment in non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The success of CAR T cell therapy is very promising, with significant remission rates observed in patients who have not responded to standard cancer treatments, as evidenced by Ochsner

MD Anderson’s first patient. CAR T cell therapy represents a momentous advancement in cancer treatment and has the potential to revolutionize the way certain types of cancers are managed. Ongoing research and development are focused on expanding its use to other cancer types, including solid tumors, and improving its safety and efficacy.

“While a patient’s cancer journey can be challenging, CAR T cell therapy empowers the immune system to rise as a force against cancer cells—paving the way for advancements in ending cancer,” said Dr. Alsfeld. “At Ochsner MD Anderson, we are continuously striving to treat our patients with some of the latest and most effective treatment options to give them more good days with their families. We are thrilled that our first CAR T cell patient’s treatment was successful and look forward to helping more people.”

Since Ochsner MD Anderson’s first CAR T cell patient’s therapy in June, its Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy team has begun the CAR T cell treatment process on one additional patient and is currently evaluating three others, with more patients to receive the treatment this fall.

For more than 80 years, Ochsner has been dedicated to cancer research and new cancer therapy development, bringing innovations to treatment with more clinical trials than anywhere else in Louisiana. It is accredited by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American College of Radiology, the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (Bone Marrow Transplant) and the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

In June 2023, Ochsner Health announced a partnership with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to create Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center in southeastern Louisiana, providing the region’s patients with access to cancer treatments among the most advanced in the nation. Through this collaboration, Ochsner is the first and only provider in Louisiana with a fully integrated cancer program based on MD Anderson’s standards and treatment plans.

Cancer care at Ochsner is recognized by U.S. News & World Report, ranking as high performing in leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma treatment and colon, lung and prostate cancer surgeries. Ochsner’s ear, nose and throat specialty is also ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top 50 program in the country, which includes head and neck surgical oncology. The Ochsner Cancer Institute treats more than 40,000 patients each year and has cared for patients from all 50 states and 28 countries. Each patient’s care team can include as many as 20 multidisciplinary cancer specialists working together to provide high-quality treatment. In 2022, more than 300,000 preventive cancer screenings were performed at Ochsner facilities across its system.

To learn more about Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center and the treatment options available to patients, please visit ochsner.org/cancerservices.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.