Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check Mark for Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Certification.

Launched in 2003, this designation is reserved for Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals and awarded for a two-year period. The Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Certification is the most demanding stroke certification and is designed for hospitals that have specific abilities to receive and treat the most complex stroke cases. Ochsner Medical Center has been an Advanced Comprehensive Stroke center for the past nine years.

Ochsner underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in April 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management and delivering and facilitating surgical and clinical care of stroke patients. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

Ochsner’s Comprehensive Stroke Center is the leading center for stroke care in the Gulf South and was the first center in the region to be named a Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center by the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Its award-winning quality has earned us a national ranking of Top 50 in Neurology & Neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report for 10 consecutive years and America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery Award by Healthgrades.

To learn more about your stroke risk, take Ochsner's stroke risk assessment.

