Newswise — BATON ROUGE, La. – Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Certification.

The designation means OMC-Baton Rouge meets The Joint Commission's designation for readiness to treat patients who experience severe stroke.

To achieve certification, OMC-Baton Rouge underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite visit. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with numerous certification standards, including a streamlined process for emergency treatment, patient education and protocols that improve patient outcomes.

Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conduct onsite observations and interviews.

“Patient access to high quality stroke care is crucial because every moment matters during a stroke," says Aldo Russo, MD, Ochsner Baton Rouge regional medical director. "This certification from the Joint Commission is especially critical since Louisiana unfortunately has one of the highest rates of stroke incidence in the country. It's part of our commitment to provide the best stroke care possible for the capital region."

According to the American Stroke Association, strokes occur in the United States every 40 seconds. Anyone who has signs or symptoms of a stroke needs immediate medical attention in an emergency room because early treatment can reduce brain damage that results from a stroke.

Through its nationally recognized Neuroscience Institute, Ochsner has a multidisciplinary approach to stroke care that includes physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation, as well as a follow-up education program that lowers stroke patients' risk of experiencing additional strokes.

In addition, Ochsner partners with more than 50 participating hospitals throughout Louisiana and Mississippi in the Telestroke Program. By using telemedicine, the program enables experts from participating facilities to consult immediately with Ochsner's vascular neurologists around the clock to determine the best treatment options for stroke patients.

“Acute Stroke Ready Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Ken Grubbs, RN, executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing officer for The Joint Commission.

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

To schedule an appointment at any Ochsner location, call 866-624-7637 or visit www.ochsner.org. Oline appointments are available through the MyOchsner patient portal.

