Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans and Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge have installed the Intuitive da Vinci 5® advanced robotic system that helps surgeons perform minimally invasive procedures. Ochsner is the first in Louisiana to use the da Vinci 5, the latest and most advanced robotic technology from Intuitive.

The da Vinci system transfers the surgeon’s hand movements to a set of robotic arms fitted with instruments that hold and manipulate the parts of patients’ bodies being operated on at a high level of precision. The da Vinci 5’s biggest innovation is enabling the surgeon’s hands to feel the same amount of pressure used by the robotic instruments.

In addition, the new system offers improved vision with higher resolution and three-dimensional viewing, an improved layout that’s more comfortable for surgeons and more computing power than previous versions.

Ochsner uses the new system for urology, gynecology and thoracic surgeries, along with general surgery. Ochsner surgeon Kyle Jakob, MD, says the da Vinci 5 is a crucial advancement that improves the quality of care for patients.

“When we talk about minimally invasive surgery, we talk about doing the surgery through smaller incisions, which typically means less pain with the surgery, less pain post-operatively and quicker recoveries where there’s less time in the hospital,” he said.

