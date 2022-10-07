Bullying is one of many issues that can cause – or exacerbate – mental health challenges among children and adolescents. According to the National Institutes of Health, bullying (including cyber-bullying) puts kids at a higher risk of depression, headaches, and problems adjusting to school. Kids who are bullies themselves are also at an increased risk for substance use, academic problems, and violence to others later in life.

This Bullying Prevention Month, Ochsner psychologist Dr. Courtney Gunn, Ph.D. is available to discuss how parents can talk to their children about these concerns and help their kids lead happier, healthier lives – now and into adulthood.