Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has been named the winner of five awards from Press Ganey, a globally recognized analytics company offering healthcare experience solutions and services.

These awards are part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience, employee experience, physician experience, clinical quality performance and consumer experience.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Press Ganey for our excellence and compassion in caring for our patients,” said Chief Physician Executive and President of the Ochsner Clinic Robert Hart, MD. “This is a testament to the hard work of our doctors, nurses and caregivers.”

These Ochsner locations won the following honors:

Ochsner Health System – Guardian of Excellence-Consumer Experience

The Guardian of Excellence award recognizes performance in consumer experience. As a winner, Ochsner Health is in the top 1% of healthcare providers in consumer experience in the last year.

Lafayette General Medical Center – Pinnacle of Excellence-Patient Experience-More than 200,000-Outpatient Services

As a Pinnacle of Excellence winner, Lafayette General Medical Center has ranked in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience.

Ochsner – St. Anne General Hospital – Guardian of Excellence-Patient Experience-Medical Practice

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award, Ochsner – St. Anne General Hospital is in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year.

Oil Center Surgical Plaza – Pinnacle of Excellence-Patient Experience-3,400-5,600 cases-Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS)

As a Pinnacle of Excellence winner, Oil Center Surgical Plaza has ranked in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience.

Acadiana Imaging Services – Guardian of Excellence - Patient Experience – Outpatient Services, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (OAS CAHPS)

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award, Acadiana Imaging Services is in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year.

“Each day, Ochsner exemplifies dedication to their patients and workforce, showcasing a commitment that extends beyond the boundaries of their facilities," said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. “In prioritizing both their employees and the communities they serve, Ochsner sets a remarkable standard for compassionate healthcare. It is with great honor that we stand as partners, celebrating the outstanding achievements of Ochsner.”