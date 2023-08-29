Newswise — MERIDIAN, Ms. – In August 2022, Rush Health Systems announced it was joining Ochsner Health, the largest health system in the Gulf South. Since then, Ochsner Rush Health has expanded access to care, received regional and national recognition, and made investments in its facilities and the community.

The mission of Ochsner Rush Health is to serve, heal, lead, educate and innovate. It does so by providing care to patients across 72 counties in Mississippi and Alabama. Ochsner Rush Health serves 92,000 unique patients each year and has facilitated nearly 150,000 clinic visits since the beginning of 2023. The health system is comprised of 7 hospitals, including 5 critical access hospitals in rural areas, and 22 primary care clinics.

In 2023 Ochsner Rush Health will invest approximately $6 million in capital improvements, bringing updated technology and improved facilities to patients. This includes advanced lab equipment, imaging machines, cardiac rehabilitation, emergency department call systems, and software upgrades. Additionally, significant security enhancements have been made across campuses to increase both patient and employee safety.

Ochsner Rush Health also embraces digital medicine, providing patients with tools to monitor and manage their chronic conditions using digital devices and personalized care plans. The MyOchsner app gives all patients the ability to manage appointments, keep track of health records and test results, and message directly with their care team. Soon, Ochsner Rush Health patients will also be able to easily schedule and change their appointments online and through the app.

“This month marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the one-year anniversary of our region joining Ochsner Health,” said Ochsner Rush Health CEO Larkin Kennedy. “Over the past year we have worked tirelessly to integrate resources, enhance patient care and strengthen our commitment to this community. I am proud of our team as we remain dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare while embracing the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Ochsner Rush Health is an economic pillar in the East Mississippi and West Alabama region. Over 2,400 people are employed by Ochsner Rush Health, making it one of the largest employers in the Meridian area and one of Mississippi’s top 50 largest employers. The company is also investing in the future workforce with 373 students currently performing clinical rotations in the facilities. As a system, Ochsner Health is nationally recognized as a top workplace, earning spots on lists such as the Becker’s Healthcare 150 top places to work in healthcare, Forbes’ 2022 best employers for veterans, and Newsweek’s America’s greatest workplaces for diversity.

In the past year, Ochsner Rush Health has been recognized for exceptional care across its locations. Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian was recognized for both high-level stroke care and treatment of heart attacks. Critical access hospitals have been distinguished for quality and patient satisfaction at their wound care centers. Additionally, the Meridian Surgery Center was named one of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Newsweek.

