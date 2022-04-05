Newswise — Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, La., today announced it has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the United States. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX.

“We are gratified that Chartis has recognized our hospital in the Bayou as one of the top 100 critical rural hospitals,” said Juan Awad, CEO of Ochsner St. Anne Hospital. “We are proud of this recognition especially for our compassionate physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and staff, who always put our patients first. We want our community to know they can count on us.”

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital offers essential healthcare services to Lafourche and the surrounding parishes. As a fully accredited, full-service hospital staffed by skilled physicians and specialists, Ochsner St. Anne provides life saving services including a 24-hour full-service emergency department, stroke care, and intensive care unit and multiple surgical specialties including general surgery, orthopedics, pain management and urology. Additional services include maternity suites with state-of-the-art monitoring for mothers and babies, behavioral health services and many advanced medical technologies including MRI, digital and 3D mammography, low-dose CT and much more. The hospital also offers full lab services, infusion center and a wound care clinic. It is part of Ochsner Health, Louisiana's largest non-profit, academic, multi-specialty, healthcare delivery system.

“I'm so proud of the St. Anne team, who truly represent Ochsner values every day, and are building a stronger community through their service,” said Fernis LeBlanc, interim CEO of the Bayou Region of Ochsner Health and CEO of Ochsner St. Mary.

Over the course of the last 12 years, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Despite unprecedented adversity rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the highpoints of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 34,000 employees and over 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 40 hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.